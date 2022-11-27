Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Receives $1.94 Average PT from Analysts

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $4,519,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,414,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Stock Up 18.9 %

Cazoo Group Company Profile

NYSE CZOO opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

