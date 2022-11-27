Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Receives $1.94 Average PT from Analysts

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOOGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $4,519,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,414,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Stock Up 18.9 %

NYSE CZOO opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations for Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

