Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $234.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CB opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Chubb by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

