Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JFHHF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of JFHHF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.