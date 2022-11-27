NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.