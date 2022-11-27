Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.07) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.15) to GBX 259 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.60) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.25) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.