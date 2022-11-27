Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $52.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Stelco Trading Down 8.6 %

STZHF opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

