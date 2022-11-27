Critical Review: Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) & Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathward Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shinhan Financial Group and Pathward Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pathward Financial has a consensus price target of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 22.61% 9.52% 0.71% Pathward Financial 25.61% 17.78% 1.88%

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathward Financial pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Pathward Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $14.57 billion 0.97 $3.62 billion $6.92 4.00 Pathward Financial $606.00 million 2.10 $156.39 million $5.23 8.54

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pathward Financial. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Shinhan Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group



Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 784 service centers; 5,234 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 85 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Pathward Financial



Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts. It also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; short-term taxpayer advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors merchant acquiring and automated teller machines (ATMs) in various debit networks; and offers tax refund-transfer services, and other payment industry products and services. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

