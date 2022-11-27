Financial Review: DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DNAPrint Genomics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A IQVIA 8.26% 31.36% 7.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQVIA has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and IQVIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IQVIA $13.87 billion 2.95 $966.00 million $6.14 35.83

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than DNAPrint Genomics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DNAPrint Genomics and IQVIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A IQVIA 0 2 9 0 2.82

IQVIA has a consensus target price of $257.57, indicating a potential upside of 17.09%.

Summary

IQVIA beats DNAPrint Genomics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

(Get Rating)

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. The Research and Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Contract Sales and Medical Solutions segment offers health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for DNAPrint Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNAPrint Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.