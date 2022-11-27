Head-To-Head Survey: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) vs. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.59% -10.61% -0.48% National Storage Affiliates Trust 12.78% 4.33% 1.70%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clipper Realty and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.73 million 0.99 -$7.59 million ($0.41) -18.39 National Storage Affiliates Trust $585.67 million 6.05 $105.25 million $0.94 41.47

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Clipper Realty pays out -92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 234.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clipper Realty and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $51.29, suggesting a potential upside of 31.57%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Clipper Realty.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Clipper Realty on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.