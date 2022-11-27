Contrasting onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares onsemi and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio onsemi $6.74 billion 4.71 $1.01 billion $3.86 19.02 First Solar $2.92 billion 6.25 $468.69 million $0.88 194.81

onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. onsemi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

onsemi has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for onsemi and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score onsemi 0 6 19 1 2.81 First Solar 0 7 13 0 2.65

onsemi currently has a consensus target price of $73.89, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $161.96, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Given onsemi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe onsemi is more favorable than First Solar.

Profitability

This table compares onsemi and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets onsemi 21.36% 43.37% 21.52% First Solar 3.75% 1.61% 1.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of onsemi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of onsemi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

onsemi beats First Solar on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

