Analyzing Bowlero (BOWL) and Its Rivals

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bowlero to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bowlero and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 165 374 4 2.65

Earnings and Valuation

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.77%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 48.76%. Given Bowlero’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Bowlero and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -23.21 Bowlero Competitors $1.01 billion -$63.60 million 2.84

Bowlero’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s peers have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 883.28% -55.28% 79.76%

Summary

Bowlero peers beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

