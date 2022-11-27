Reviewing Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.74% 4.93% 0.72% Broadway Financial 7.87% 2.00% 0.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.18 $1.61 million $0.68 18.87 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 2.71 -$4.05 million $0.04 24.88

Analyst Recommendations

Mid-Southern Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broadway Financial. Mid-Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

