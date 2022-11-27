Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $582.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $447.00 to $582.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.65.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.