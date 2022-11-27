Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $582.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $447.00 to $582.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.65.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
