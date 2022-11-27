Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $485.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.65.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $441.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
