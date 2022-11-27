Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $478.00 at Bank of America

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.65.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.