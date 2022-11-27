StockNews.com Upgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to “Buy”

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.65.

Shares of DE stock opened at $441.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.94 and a 200 day moving average of $354.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

