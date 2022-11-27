Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $522.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $522.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.65.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.94 and a 200 day moving average of $354.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.