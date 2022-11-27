StockNews.com Upgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Buy

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.72. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 56,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 256,306 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

