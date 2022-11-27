Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $40.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,594,000 after buying an additional 1,052,229 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after buying an additional 12,388,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,462,000 after buying an additional 988,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

