Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Hostelworld Group Stock Performance
Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £118.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.40 ($1.28). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.23.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
