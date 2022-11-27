Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSWGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £118.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.40 ($1.28). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.23.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

