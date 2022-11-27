Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $118.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $119.16 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

