Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Target Price at $48.30

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

