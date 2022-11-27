Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NOAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Noah has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $38.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Noah Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,451 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Noah during the 2nd quarter worth $3,336,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Noah by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

