Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
NOAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Noah Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Noah has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $38.62.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
