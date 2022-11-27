StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
Retractable Technologies stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.10.
About Retractable Technologies
