Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $73.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 271,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.