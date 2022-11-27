Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Insider Transactions at Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Goudis acquired 254,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Goudis acquired 254,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 623,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,376,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 228,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 161,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 159,866 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.