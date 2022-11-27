Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tupperware Brands

In other news, insider Richard Goudis acquired 254,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 623,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,376,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 228,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 161,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 159,866 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

