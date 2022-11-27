Wedbush Analysts Give SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) a $45.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SWTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

