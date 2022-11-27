VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.86.

VMware Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VMW opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 430.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in VMware by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in VMware by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

