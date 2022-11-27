Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.50.

PM stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

