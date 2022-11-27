Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) a $24.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE SEM opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,011,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,539,000 after buying an additional 396,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 45.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,399,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 1,691,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,527,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

