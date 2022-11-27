Evercore ISI Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

