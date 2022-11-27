Oppenheimer Reiterates “$50.00” Price Target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ENTA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $861.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $92.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,633,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 138,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.