Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Copa Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Copa by 0.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Copa by 205.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Copa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Copa by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 50,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Copa by 123.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.