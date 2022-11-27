Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
CPA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.25.
CPA stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63.
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
