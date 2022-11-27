PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) PT Set at $8.25 by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price objective on PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $0.75 on Thursday. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PAVmed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 777.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Featured Stories

