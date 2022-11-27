PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) PT Set at $8.25 by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price objective on PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $0.75 on Thursday. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
