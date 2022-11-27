Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Craig Hallum Analysts

Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

DY stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,895 shares of company stock worth $2,659,348. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

