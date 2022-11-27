Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Craig Hallum Analysts

Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
DY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.
Dycom Industries Price Performance
DY stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Insider Activity at Dycom Industries
In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,895 shares of company stock worth $2,659,348. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
