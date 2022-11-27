Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Set at $14.50 by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,642 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

