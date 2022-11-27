Head to Head Review: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) versus Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.96 -$32.07 million $1.57 5.47 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.63 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amplify Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 14.05% -85.77% 13.93% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Woodside Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Woodside Energy Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

