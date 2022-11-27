Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) vs. Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Critical Survey

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Intrepid Potash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.85 $175.00 million $8.03 4.72 Intrepid Potash $270.33 million 1.83 $249.83 million $21.68 1.69

Volatility and Risk

Intrepid Potash has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centrus Energy. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centrus Energy and Intrepid Potash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Intrepid Potash 1 1 0 0 1.50

Intrepid Potash has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Intrepid Potash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 57.33% -151.53% 31.56% Intrepid Potash 85.23% 11.05% 9.73%

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Centrus Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company also offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion activities in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

