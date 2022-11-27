EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.66. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 321,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

