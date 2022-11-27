Head-To-Head Review: ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Mexco Energy $6.59 million 4.73 $2.86 million $1.96 7.40

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Mexco Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mexco Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.01% 30.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mexco Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

(Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2022, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.616 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,970 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.