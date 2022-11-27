Brokerages Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT at $78.83

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunocore by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunocore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.43. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $69.06.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

