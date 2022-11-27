a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

About a.k.a. Brands

Shares of AKA stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $220.28 million, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.21. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

