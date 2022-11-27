Reviewing LM Funding America (LMFA) & Its Competitors

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LM Funding America to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00 LM Funding America Competitors 244 1137 1673 59 2.50

LM Funding America currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 54.38%. Given LM Funding America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $900,000.00 $4.76 million -0.37 LM Funding America Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -4.60

This table compares LM Funding America and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LM Funding America’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -1,563.00% -39.18% -38.35% LM Funding America Competitors -46.23% 9.45% 0.80%

Volatility and Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America’s peers have a beta of 6.63, meaning that their average share price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LM Funding America peers beat LM Funding America on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

