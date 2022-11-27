biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) & Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Head-To-Head Comparison

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biote and Cronos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $74.43 million 15.91 -$396.11 million ($0.60) -5.22

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.1% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares biote and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -20.05% 5.99% Cronos Group -235.72% -16.29% -15.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for biote and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cronos Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

biote presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 149.65%. Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $4.09, indicating a potential upside of 30.75%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Risk and Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

