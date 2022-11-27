Financial Comparison: Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ)

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonendo and Lancer Orthodontics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo $33.20 million 3.55 -$48.50 million ($2.35) -1.01 Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lancer Orthodontics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonendo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo -152.37% -90.21% -53.82% Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sonendo and Lancer Orthodontics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sonendo and Lancer Orthodontics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonendo presently has a consensus target price of $5.46, indicating a potential upside of 130.49%. Given Sonendo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Sonendo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sonendo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sonendo

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

About Lancer Orthodontics

(Get Rating)

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.