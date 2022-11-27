RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

RXO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

NYSE RXO opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

RXO Company Profile

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

