Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target at $174.70

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

