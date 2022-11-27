Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 110560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,596.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,318,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,433,405.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 207,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $567,922.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,380,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,542,235.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,596.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,318,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,433,405.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,999,587 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,198 in the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,022,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.