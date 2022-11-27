Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of HYLN opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $573.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.24. Hyliion has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Dennis M. Gallagher acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 281,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 42,150 shares of company stock worth $130,240. Insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,995,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

See Also

