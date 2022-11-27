Analyzing Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dune Acquisition and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $6.64, indicating a potential upside of 48.21%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

This table compares Dune Acquisition and UP Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A UP Fintech $264.49 million 2.79 $14.69 million ($0.07) -63.99

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -111.92% 10.36% UP Fintech -3.94% -1.88% -0.24%

Summary

UP Fintech beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

